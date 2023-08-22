Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 200,352 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 378.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200,352 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

