Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 22,551 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,412 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

