Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maui Land & Pineapple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

