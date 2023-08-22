Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,786. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

