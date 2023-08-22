Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

