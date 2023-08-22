Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $164.13 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

