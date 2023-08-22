Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

