Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,738,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,544,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,289,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.23 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

