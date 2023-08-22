Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,821 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

