Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

