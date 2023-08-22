Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

