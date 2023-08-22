Origin Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.82 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,390,901 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

