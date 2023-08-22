Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get Paychex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.