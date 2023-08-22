Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

