Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) will release its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

