PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Price Performance
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Receive News & Ratings for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.