PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Price Performance

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and delivery of energy and solutions business. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.

