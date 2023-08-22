Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after buying an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,609,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.