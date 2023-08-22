Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $237.26 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

