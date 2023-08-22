Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

PIPR opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

