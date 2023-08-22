Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.73 on November 9th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,446 ($18.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 488.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.02. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,385 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,978.33 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,480.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,606.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

