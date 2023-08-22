PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for PNM Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNM

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.