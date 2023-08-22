Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Portland General Electric by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

