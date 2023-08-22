Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider James Mills Acquires 3,303 Shares

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider James Mills acquired 3,303 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £19,884.06 ($25,368.79).

Porvair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.66) on Tuesday. Porvair plc has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 635.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 636.12. The company has a market capitalization of £278.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Porvair’s payout ratio is 1,714.29%.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

