PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. ING Groep NV increased its stake in PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

