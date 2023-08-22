Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of PRMNF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Prime Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

