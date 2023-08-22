Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Primo Water has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRMW

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.