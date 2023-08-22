Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

