Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

PFS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE PFS opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 128,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

