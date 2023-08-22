Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

PMO opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In other Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,951.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $206,652. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.