Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Issued By Zacks Research

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.