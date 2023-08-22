Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Issued By Zacks Research

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.71 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,151,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

