Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kamada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

