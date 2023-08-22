Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on K. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

K opened at C$6.38 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

