Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issued By HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Prelude Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

PRLD opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.34. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,495,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

