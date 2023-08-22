Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.