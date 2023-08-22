Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.35.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRLN. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.70. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

