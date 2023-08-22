Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
