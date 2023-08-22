Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $45.21 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

