Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for 22nd Century Group, Inc. Cut by Alliance Global Partners (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 22nd Century Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.94) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James decreased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.