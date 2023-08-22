Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Decreased by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQT. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of EQT opened at $44.58 on Monday. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

