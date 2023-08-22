Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Boosted by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 497,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 357,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

