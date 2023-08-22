Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut by Analyst

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

