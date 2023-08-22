Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

