Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 0.1 %
PACB stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
