Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.32 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $237.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

