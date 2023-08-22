Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by Zacks Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,002 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.