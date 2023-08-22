Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SunPower in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in SunPower by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

