Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

