Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAFree Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

TEVA opened at $9.61 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.