Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Cut by Analyst

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

TEVA opened at $9.61 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

