Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Boosted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

